SLO city open-minded on marijuana but affirms ban

The San Luis Obispo City Council re-affirmed its status quo ban on all cannabis-related businesses at a March 15 meeting, but it's leaving the door open to future changes as the city embarks on an extensive public outreach effort. Over the next year, city staff will engage with the community about desired marijuana regulations in the wake of Proposition 64's passage, which legalized the use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.