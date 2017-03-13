SLO city open-minded on marijuana but affirms ban
The San Luis Obispo City Council re-affirmed its status quo ban on all cannabis-related businesses at a March 15 meeting, but it's leaving the door open to future changes as the city embarks on an extensive public outreach effort. Over the next year, city staff will engage with the community about desired marijuana regulations in the wake of Proposition 64's passage, which legalized the use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Gman
|4
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Feb 28
|Sawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC