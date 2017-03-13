SLO begins talks on new marijuana rules

SLO begins talks on new marijuana rules

12 hrs ago

With recreational use of marijuana now legal in California, the San Luis Obispo City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to begin talks on adjusting the city's cannabis regulations. Currently, San Luis Obispo prohibits all commercial and industrial recreational and medical marijuana uses, activities and operations.

