SBCC Softball Outlasts Cuesta, 13-10

Friday Mar 17

SBCC erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning on Thursday and went on to beat Cuesta 13-10 in a WSC North softball slugfest in San Luis Obispo. Catcher Michaela Peters was 2-3 with two RBIs for the Vaqueros and center fielder Sydney Townes was 2-5 with two RBIs.

