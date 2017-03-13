SBCC Softball Outlasts Cuesta, 13-10

SBCC erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning on Thursday and went on to beat Cuesta 13-10 in a WSC North softball slugfest in San Luis Obispo. Catcher Michaela Peters was 2-3 with two RBIs for the Vaqueros and center fielder Sydney Townes was 2-5 with two RBIs.

