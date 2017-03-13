Santa Barbara Providing Feedback on Future Direct Potable Water Regulations
The appeal of potable reuse as a local, drought-proof water supply has some momentum coming off California's long drought, which is why Santa Barbara is working with other cities and state water boards to come up with future regulations, said Joshua Haggmark, the city's water resources manager. He summarized the city-contracted feasibility study at last Tuesday's City Council meeting.
