San Luis Supervisors Deny Phillips 66's Oil Trains Project
The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors voted recently to reject Phillips 66's proposed oil train off-loading terminal. The project was denied with a 3-1 vote, with one supervisor recusing himself in a conflict of interest.
