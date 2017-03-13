Renee Grubb to Chair Heart Association Board
Village Properties co-founder Renee Grubb has been named chair of the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association Central Coast Division. Grubb will be responsible for guiding the board to achieve the American Heart Association's mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
