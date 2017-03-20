Rebecca Ramirez: Rising through the ranks
This is because back then “fireman” was the reigning term and Ramirez wasn't even sure if there would be a place for her in the profession. “Do women do that?” Ramirez remembers asking herself when her husband, Adam, flipped the script, telling her she should “be a fireman.” And she did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|20 hr
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|23 hr
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC