Prowling SLO porno watcher peering in...

Prowling SLO porno watcher peering into girls' bedrooms

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cal Coast News

San Luis Obispo police are search for a man who is allegedly shining flashlights into women's bedrooms while standing outside watching pornography. Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, a woman awoke to sounds outside her bedroom window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform... 9 hr Wendell 1
News Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store Wed Glenn 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Wed Pedro 1
San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat... Feb 28 Jag 2
SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana... Feb 28 Sawyer 1
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Feb 26 Sope 1
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Feb 22 fatboyr 3
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC