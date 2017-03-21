Private schools versus public schools in SLO County
All parents want the best for their children. But what are the pros and cons of a private versus public school education? In San Luis Obispo County, there are three private schools that include elementary, junior high and high school: Mission Schools in San Luis Obispo, North County Christian School in Atascadero and Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Sun
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC