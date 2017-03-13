President approves California storms disaster declaration
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for California to address damage from January storms that were part of the state's extremely wet winter. The action Thursday makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit groups.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|20 hr
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
