People with type 2 diabetes need to g...

People with type 2 diabetes need to get off their chairs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Reuters

People with type 2 diabetes who sit all day have a riskier blood fat mixture than those who move around or exercise periodically throughout the day, according to researchers in Australia. "We have previously shown that interrupting prolonged sitting with light intensity activity after meals reduces risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, such as elevated blood sugars and high blood pressure," said lead author Dr. Megan S. Grace from Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute and Monash University in Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) 6 hr Steve 28
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Mar 19 COP 7
Time to hire a New Chief of Police Mar 19 Pacman 2
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Mar 18 Filipinos are rats 74
Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16) Mar 17 Oh Yea 3
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15) Mar 16 CSM Retired 5
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC