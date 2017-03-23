People with type 2 diabetes need to get off their chairs

People with type 2 diabetes who sit all day have a riskier blood fat mixture than those who move around or exercise periodically throughout the day, according to researchers in Australia. "We have previously shown that interrupting prolonged sitting with light intensity activity after meals reduces risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, such as elevated blood sugars and high blood pressure," said lead author Dr. Megan S. Grace from Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute and Monash University in Melbourne.

