People with type 2 diabetes need to get off their chairs
People with type 2 diabetes who sit all day have a riskier blood fat mixture than those who move around or exercise periodically throughout the day, according to researchers in Australia. "We have previously shown that interrupting prolonged sitting with light intensity activity after meals reduces risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, such as elevated blood sugars and high blood pressure," said lead author Dr. Megan S. Grace from Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute and Monash University in Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC