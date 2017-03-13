Opponents Speak Out Against Phillips 66's Nipomo...
More than 150 people show up for the first day of the project's appeal hearing at the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors Melinda Kincaid, left, and Nan Cole of the Sierra Club's Santa Lucia Chapter dressed as otters to protest Phillips 66's oil-by-rail proposal at Monday's San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting. Linda Fitzgerald of Los Osos brought a "Stop Oil Trains" poster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|21 hr
|Gman
|4
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Feb 28
|Sawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC