Officials still mum on Smart excavation
Officials in San Luis Obispo County are continuing to evaluate what they called “items of interest” found nearly six months ago in an excavation at a college campus in their ongoing investigation into the disappearance more than 20 years ago of Kirstin Smart of Stockton, according to media reports. Smart has been missing since Memorial Day weekend of 1996, when she was walking back to her dorm at California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, after a party.
