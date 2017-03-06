Nipomo CSD cuts ties with Michael Seitz

Nipomo CSD cuts ties with Michael Seitz

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Cal Coast News

The Nipomo Community Services District has cut ties with its longtime legal counsel Shipsey & Seitz and has hired a new firm to provide legal services. Shipley and Seitz provided legal counsel services to the Nipomo CSD for more than 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Mar 5 Who 1
SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform... Mar 3 Wendell 1
News Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store Mar 1 Glenn 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Mar 1 Pedro 1
San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat... Feb 28 Jag 2
SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana... Feb 28 Sawyer 1
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Feb 26 Sope 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC