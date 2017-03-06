Nipomo CSD cuts ties with Michael Seitz
The Nipomo Community Services District has cut ties with its longtime legal counsel Shipsey & Seitz and has hired a new firm to provide legal services. Shipley and Seitz provided legal counsel services to the Nipomo CSD for more than 20 years.
