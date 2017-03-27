New leader helms SLO Symphony
While the search continues for a new music director at the San Luis Obispo Symphony, the organization just picked up Catherine Lansdowne as its new executive director to lead the way. Lansdowne comes to SLO from the Abilene Philharmonic in Texas, where she served as executive director for the past three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 27
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Mar 26
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC