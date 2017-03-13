Man tries to sell stolen iPhone back to owner
A Santa Maria man tried to sell an iPhone stolen in San Luis Obispo back to its rightful owner. Rather than completing the transaction, the man found himself in handcuffs after mistaking an undercover police officer for the owner of the phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|18 hr
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC