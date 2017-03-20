Man accused of following women, mastu...

Man accused of following women, masturbating in SLO

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cal Coast News

A 26-year-old man who recently served a prison sentence in Los Angeles for robbery, allegedly followed several women in downtown San Luis Obispo, masturbated in public and solicited sex. [ Tribune ] On the evening of March, 10, John Kirk Hatley followed and harassed four women and masturbated in public, SLO Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
public corruption slo (Nov '14) 22 hr COP 7
Time to hire a New Chief of Police Sun Pacman 2
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Sat Filipinos are rats 74
Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16) Fri Oh Yea 3
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15) Mar 16 CSM Retired 5
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Mar 13 Gman 4
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC