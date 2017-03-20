Man accused of following women, masturbating in SLO
A 26-year-old man who recently served a prison sentence in Los Angeles for robbery, allegedly followed several women in downtown San Luis Obispo, masturbated in public and solicited sex. [ Tribune ] On the evening of March, 10, John Kirk Hatley followed and harassed four women and masturbated in public, SLO Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|22 hr
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Sun
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC