Lipslut Lipstick Created by College Student
Katie Sones, a junior in college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, found a way to make a difference and stand up for what she believes in while creating a lipstick along the way. Like many women in America, Katie felt deeply upset after Donald Trump was elected as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC