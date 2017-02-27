L.A. in the 1970s: A visual and architectural treasure trove at LAXART
Here's a partial list of the people and objects you can catch a glimpse of in "Environmental Communications: Contact High," the terrific new show at LAXART gallery on Santa Monica Boulevard: the British historian and architecture critic Reyner Banham, after he grew his beard long but before it turned gray; one of the hard-candy orange spheres marking a Union 76 gas station; the intricate cast-iron interior of the Bradbury Building downtown; the fittingly over-the-top roadside sign for the Madonna Inn along the 101 in San Luis Obispo; Marshall McLuhan eating a bowl of cereal; and a barbell with a television on the end of it, being lifted by a shirtless man with the words "TV is heavy" written across his chest.
