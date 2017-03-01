Images: Killer Fruit
Killer Fruit PASO ROBLES, CA: A cluster of Tempranillo grapes ripen in a Kiler Canyon vineyard, near Paso Robles, California. Because of its close proximity to Southern California and Los Angeles population centers, the coastal wine regions of San Luis Obispo have become popular weekend getaway destinations for millions of tourists each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vinography.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|39 min
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Wed
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Wed
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Tue
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Tue
|Sawyer
|1
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC