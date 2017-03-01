Images: Killer Fruit

Images: Killer Fruit

Killer Fruit PASO ROBLES, CA: A cluster of Tempranillo grapes ripen in a Kiler Canyon vineyard, near Paso Robles, California. Because of its close proximity to Southern California and Los Angeles population centers, the coastal wine regions of San Luis Obispo have become popular weekend getaway destinations for millions of tourists each year.

