Huskers and Mustangs to Play at 4 p.m. (CT) on Friday
San Luis Obispo Due to expected rain on Friday night in the San Luis Obispo area, Nebraska's baseball game at Cal Poly has been moved from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. . The Huskers open their four game series with the Mustangs tonight at 8 p.m. .
