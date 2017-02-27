Heartland Completes Acquisition of Founders Bancorp in San Luis Obispo, California

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Founders Bancorp, parent company of Founders Community Bank, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. Based on Heartland's closing common stock price of $49.55 as of February 28, 2017, the aggregate consideration was $32.3 million, with approximately 30 percent of the consideration paid in cash and 70 percent in HTLF common stock.

