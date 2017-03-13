Guide to best eats at expanded 2017 Disney Food & Wine Festival

David Kuo, the chef/owner of Little Fatty in Mar Vista, offers a culinary demonstration of his signature "Taiwanese" Soul Food during the Disney California Adventure 2017 Food & Wine Festival inside Stage 17. The 2017 Food & Wine Festival is running at Disney California Adventure until April 16, 2017 at the Disneyland Resort. The festival features kiosks featuring a variety of California-themed foods, wine, beer and desserts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.