ESI Announces Hiring of John Williams as Vice President of Marketing
Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. , an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced that John Williams has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing, effective February 27. / EIN News / -- Mr. Williams has over twenty years of experience in increasingly responsible roles within marketing management at several companies. In his most recent position John served as Vice President, Marketing for Thermo Fischer Scientific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|15 hr
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|16 hr
|Sawyer
|1
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Sun
|Sope
|1
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Feb 21
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Feb 20
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC