ESI Announces Hiring of John Williams as Vice President of Marketing

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. , an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced that John Williams has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing, effective February 27. / EIN News / -- Mr. Williams has over twenty years of experience in increasingly responsible roles within marketing management at several companies. In his most recent position John served as Vice President, Marketing for Thermo Fischer Scientific.

