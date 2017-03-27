Electric vehicle fast chargers coming to the North Coast
Electric vehicle drivers will soon have access to fast chargers for travel on Highway 101 throughout the North Coast to the Oregon border. Funded by grants from the California Energy Commission, the new charging sites will expand the infrastructure network and extend the range of EVs.
