Donate to Cottage Children's Center, Get Free Pancakes at IHOP
IHOP restaurants in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will be celebrating National Pancake Day from 7 a.m.-7 pm. Tuesday, March 7, and offering guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes when they make a donation to Cottage Children's Medical Center.
