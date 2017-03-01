District Attorney, Cal Poly and Cal G...

District Attorney, Cal Poly and Cal Guard announce partnership

With an eye toward training current and future cybercrime investigators, Cal Poly has worked with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the California National Guard and other statewide partners to develop the California Cyber Training Complex , a new cyber education center and collaboration space at the California National Guard's Camp San Luis Obispo. The first active facility at the CCTC, the Central Coast Cyber Forensics Lab , was unveiled this morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by District Attorney Dan Dow and other members of local law enforcement, along with Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong, CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White and California National Guard Maj.

San Luis Obispo, CA

