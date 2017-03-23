Could Gov. Jerry Brown be the new face of an anti-nukes campaign? He's thinking about it

California Gov. Jerry Brown addresses a crowd of about 25,000 people during a June 1979 rally protesting the opening of nearby Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo. California Gov. Jerry Brown addresses a crowd of about 25,000 people during a June 1979 rally protesting the opening of nearby Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.