Collectible Classic: 1987-1993 Ford Mustang 5.0
Instead, the third-generation Mustang started out as a wheezy attempt to revive the fortunes of the Blue Oval's once great ponycar. Fox Mustang production began in 1979, and the initial, underwhelming engine range included a version of Ford's 2.3-liter inline-four cylinder making 88 horsepower carried over from the Mustang II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 27
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Mar 26
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC