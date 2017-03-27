Collectible Classic: 1987-1993 Ford Mustang 5.0

Instead, the third-generation Mustang started out as a wheezy attempt to revive the fortunes of the Blue Oval's once great ponycar. Fox Mustang production began in 1979, and the initial, underwhelming engine range included a version of Ford's 2.3-liter inline-four cylinder making 88 horsepower carried over from the Mustang II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.