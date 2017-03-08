City of San Luis Obispo Aims to Make Public Transit More Appealing
The City of San Luis Obispo has added three upgraded buses to its fleet and as a first step in a series of improvements to the City's Transit system. The 40-foot buses, were purchased in part with a $1.1 million federal Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality grant which was facilitated by the Federal Transit Administration, SLOCOG and SLO RTA.
