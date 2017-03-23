Cate Tennis Wins Fifth Straight Match

Cate Tennis Wins Fifth Straight Match

Cate tennis improved to 5-0 with a 10-8 win over San Luis Obispo in a non-league tennis match on Friday. "It was another huge team effort today with singles and doubles each winning five sets," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said.

