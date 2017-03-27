Cardiff walled off by Amtrak double track project
Enforcement of "trespassers" - crossing the train tracks at any place other than at a street grade crossing - has always been illegal, and has been stepped up by the sheriff's department. Orange is the new color seen around Cardiff-by-the-Sea as the North County Transit District and Caltrans have blanketed the town with miles of orange construction fencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Fatboyr
|5
|Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Steve
|28
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC