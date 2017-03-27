Carbajal Pays Tribute to Women Who Enrich Community

During Women's History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal, 24th Dist., has honored a group of five exceptional Central Coast women and entered a special tribute to each of them into the Congressional Record. The honorees from the 24th District are: >> Suzanne Curtis, who is the volunteer coordinator at the American Red Cross in San Luis Obispo, and sole contributor to a scholarship at Cuesta College for veteran women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.