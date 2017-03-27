Carbajal Pays Tribute to Women Who En...

Carbajal Pays Tribute to Women Who Enrich Community

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Noozhawk

During Women's History Month, Rep. Salud Carbajal, 24th Dist., has honored a group of five exceptional Central Coast women and entered a special tribute to each of them into the Congressional Record. The honorees from the 24th District are: >> Suzanne Curtis, who is the volunteer coordinator at the American Red Cross in San Luis Obispo, and sole contributor to a scholarship at Cuesta College for veteran women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Mar 27 Fatboyr 5
Cayucos Pier hanging (Jul '09) Mar 26 Steve 28
public corruption slo (Nov '14) Mar 19 COP 7
Time to hire a New Chief of Police Mar 19 Pacman 2
the shame of filipino (Jan '07) Mar 18 Filipinos are rats 74
Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16) Mar 17 Oh Yea 3
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC