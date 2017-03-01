CalPERS move leaves SLO with multi-million dollar shortfalls
Following the California Public Employee Retirement System's recent decision to lower its investment forecasts, the city of San Luis Obispo is facing skyrocketing pensions costs. As result, also because of slowing tax revenue growth, the city is facing a structural deficit, which includes a projected budget shortfall of more than $5 million in 2021-2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|7 hr
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|7 hr
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Tue
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Tue
|Sawyer
|1
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Feb 21
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC