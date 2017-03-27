Boys & Girls Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Clubs Coastal Area Council which serves following four counties, Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Kern, held their 8th Annual Pacific Region Youth Of The Year competition today at Cabrillo Arts Pavilion here in Santa Barbara. This program promotes and celebrates Club members' services to Club, community and family; academic performance; life goals, poise and public speaking ability.
