Atascadero man convicted of assault

Saturday Mar 25

A man accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman at her San Luis Obispo apartment in 2015 was convicted Friday as part of a plea agreement. Derrick Robert Moore, 26, pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary causing great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a sexual assault.

