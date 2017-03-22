Alleged Paso Robles pedophile headed to trial
Following testimony revealing that Paso Robles man Jason Porter allegedly held down a 4-year-old girl while he performed oral sex, a San Luis Obispo judge ruled there is enough evidence for the child molestation and sexual abuse case to go to trial. Porter, 44, is accused of molesting or secretly recording more than 40 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|the shame of filipino (Jan '07)
|Mar 18
|Filipinos are rats
|74
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC