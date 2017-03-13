A little pick me up: Rock art project comes to SLO city parks
This came to mind when Sahvanna Ettestad, communications specialist for the city of San Luis Obispo's Parks and Recreation Department, read an article in California Parks and Recreation magazine about a family that lost a daughter in an accident. They used their tragedy to reach out to the community by writing inspirational messages of love on rocks and leaving them in public spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Gman
|4
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
|SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana...
|Feb 28
|Sawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC