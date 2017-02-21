World of Pinot Noir in Your Glass

World of Pinot Noir in Your Glass

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Though it took the Hollywood help of Sideways - let's just get that mandatory nod out of the way - pinot noir was always primed for the spotlight. Not only does this grape originally from France's famed Burgundy region present an unparalleled array of aromas and flavors ranging from fruit to flower to forest, but the fickle variety also tends to be grown in the most dramatic of landscapes by the most interesting of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... 15 hr fatboyr 3
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi... Tue OPP Morro Bay 1
JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon Mon CSM 1
Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16) Feb 18 daled 2
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for San Luis Obispo County was issued at February 22 at 2:05PM PST

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC