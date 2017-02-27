Water is worth fighting for

Protect Our Water Rights , a coalition of North County landowners, was formed for a single purpose from which we have not wavered - to protect our members' legally predominant rights to reasonably use the water beneath their lands. Over time, many of our neighbors joined the fight, and POWR has steadily grown from an initial membership of seven landowners to over 1,200 individuals and entities owning over 20,000 acres.

