Visalia temp staffing firm settles discrimination complaint
A Visalia temp agency has agreed to pay $24,500 and take other measures to settle a complaint by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a woman who alleged that she was a victim of discrimination and retaliation. United Staffing Associates , based in San Luis Obispo with a branch office in Visalia, reached the settlement with the EEOC without admitting liability to avoid a lawsuit.
