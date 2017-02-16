Visalia temp staffing firm settles di...

Visalia temp staffing firm settles discrimination complaint

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Visalia temp agency has agreed to pay $24,500 and take other measures to settle a complaint by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of a woman who alleged that she was a victim of discrimination and retaliation. United Staffing Associates , based in San Luis Obispo with a branch office in Visalia, reached the settlement with the EEOC without admitting liability to avoid a lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Luis Obispo County was issued at February 16 at 7:21PM PST

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC