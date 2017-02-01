Violent protesters block Berkley talk...

Violent protesters block Berkley talk by Breitbart editor

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Porterville Recorder

Milo Yiannopoulos, the polarizing Breitbart News editor, speaks at California Polytechnic State University as part of his "The Dangerous Faggot Tour" of college campuses, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. His scheduled visit Wednesday to the University of California at Berkeley has raised an issue facing campuses across America at the dawn of the Trump presidency: What is the line between free speech and hate speech? via AP) People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 2 hr Listen 6
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... 6 hr YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Wed US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
Can this questioned be answered with any certai... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
Can the questioned be answered with certainity.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017 Jan 28 Judge Charles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC