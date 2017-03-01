Unknown fireman sought by businessmen over The Sub fire
The owners of a popular San Luis Obispo retail store and head shop that went up in flames more than a year ago say they believe an off-duty firefighter, or a man identifying himself as one, started the fire that destroyed their business. The businessmen are now offering a $1,000 cash reward for photos of or information about the suspect.
