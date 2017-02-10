Summit Lake Vineyards Introduces Second Generation Winemaker

After 45 years, Howell Mountain's Summit Lake Vineyards owner Bob Brakesman is passing the torch to the next generation, as his son Brian Brakesman takes over as winemaker. With more than 20 years of diverse winemaking experience, Brian Brakesman takes the helm, allowing Bob Brakesman more time to focus on vineyard management and future growth of the property.

