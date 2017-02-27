Stanford women seeking third straight...

Stanford women seeking third straight golf title

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

The Stanford women's golf team shoots for its third consecutive victory on Tuesday at the Bruin Wave Invitational at San Luis Obispo Country Club. The top-ranked Cardinal earned a seven-stroke lead over USC after the first 18 holes Monday morning in the first of two scheduled rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Sun Sope 1
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Feb 22 fatboyr 3
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi... Feb 21 OPP Morro Bay 1
JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon Feb 20 CSM 1
Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16) Feb 18 daled 2
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC