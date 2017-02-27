Stanford women seeking third straight golf title
The Stanford women's golf team shoots for its third consecutive victory on Tuesday at the Bruin Wave Invitational at San Luis Obispo Country Club. The top-ranked Cardinal earned a seven-stroke lead over USC after the first 18 holes Monday morning in the first of two scheduled rounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Sun
|Sope
|1
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Feb 21
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Feb 20
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC