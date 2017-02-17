SLO rental inspection initiative headed to the ballot
San Luis Obispo's rental inspection ordinance is likely to be repealed after about a third of the city's registered voters signed a petition to strike the controversial inspection program through the initiative process. If passed, the rental inspection ordinance will be replaced with a non-discrimination in housing ordinance.
