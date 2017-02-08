SF State helps students register for ...

SF State helps students register for CSU Student Research Competition

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Golden Gate Xpress

Creative juices were flowing as potential competitors for the CSU Student Research Competition began the application process last Wednesday. A small group of Liberal Arts professors hosted the workshop to help students apply and inform them on the competition that will showcase their scholarly research and creative work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden Gate Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW 14 hr Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Tue Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Tue jaykayel 21
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 6 DCA 1
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,958 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC