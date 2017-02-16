Scarcity of Resources Led to Violence in Prehistoric Central California
A longtime Cal Poly Pomona anthropology professor who studies violence among prehistoric people in California has been published in a prestigious journal. Professor Mark Allen's study, titled "Resource scarcity drives lethal aggression among prehistoric hunter-gathers in central California," was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, one of the top journals highlighting the general sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC