Scarcity of Resources Led to Violence...

Scarcity of Resources Led to Violence in Prehistoric Central California

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Newswise

A longtime Cal Poly Pomona anthropology professor who studies violence among prehistoric people in California has been published in a prestigious journal. Professor Mark Allen's study, titled "Resource scarcity drives lethal aggression among prehistoric hunter-gathers in central California," was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, one of the top journals highlighting the general sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Luis Obispo County was issued at February 17 at 6:47AM PST

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC