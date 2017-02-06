San Luis Obispo travel deals

Whether you're visiting Cal Poly or hitting the wine trail, San Luis Obispo is offering two ways to make your adventures a bit sweeter: Rainy day cash: Stay at any San Luis Obispo hotel this winter for two consecutive nights, and the SLO visitor center will give you a $100 Visa gift card to spend as you're checking out local breweries, boutiques, bistros and more. There's fine print to read - Presidents Weekend is excluded, new bookings only and there's paperwork involved.

