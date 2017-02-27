San Luis Obispo airport adding nonstop service to Denver

San Luis Obispo took another step forward in its quest to become a major tourism and tech hub on Feb. 27 when it announced the inauguration of nonstop service to Denver, beginning in June. The single United Express flight, which arrives in SLO in the evening and departs at the crack of dawn the next day, will complement a new Seattle flight on Alaska Airlines that begins operations in early April.

