San Luis Obispo airport adding nonstop service to Denver
San Luis Obispo took another step forward in its quest to become a major tourism and tech hub on Feb. 27 when it announced the inauguration of nonstop service to Denver, beginning in June. The single United Express flight, which arrives in SLO in the evening and departs at the crack of dawn the next day, will complement a new Seattle flight on Alaska Airlines that begins operations in early April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|18 hr
|Sope
|1
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Feb 21
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Feb 20
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC